EUR/USD is looking to extend the bounce toward 1.0950, as the US Dollar reverses the uptick led by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish speech on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Regaining 1.27 is critical to show some sustainable technical strength from here – Scotiabank - June 29, 2023
- Pound To Australian Dollar Rate Forecast, News: GBP Tilts Lower Vs AUD After Aussie Sales Boost - June 29, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Forex Signal: Bearish Sentiment As The Dxy Index Spi - June 29, 2023