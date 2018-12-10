GBP/USD remains at familiar 1.2750 level as Tuesday’s Brexit vote approaches

Markets tensing up ahead of Tuesday’s parliamentary Brexit vote. Cable investors could see reactions from UK GDP, production figures due today, but the GBP can be expected to remain close to near-term …
