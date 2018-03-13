GBP/USD remains below 1.39 handle ahead of UK budget and US CPI

• 1.3910-20 area continues to act as stiff resistance. • A modest USD rebound prompts some fresh selling. • UK budget release/US CPI would determine the next direction. The GBP/USD quickly reversed a dip to fresh session low level of 1.3879 but was …
