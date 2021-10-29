GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.3800 ahead of UK/USD data

GBP/USD trade cautiosly on Friday in the Asian trading hours. The US dollar falls below 93.50 following dismal US GDP figures. UK budget, Brexit, and hawkish BOE supports the pound. GBP/USD remains …
