The GBP/USD pair ticks lower during the Asian session on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day’s positive move to the 1.2225 region, or a one-and-half-week high. Spot prices currently trade …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2200, looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus - November 2, 2023
- GBP/USD stays in the green, at around 1.2200 post-Bo’s decision, dovish Fed hold - November 2, 2023
- GBP/USD stays in the green, at around 1.2200 post-BoE’s decision, dovish Fed hold - November 2, 2023