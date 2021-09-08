GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength

GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the …
