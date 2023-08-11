GBP/USD remains supported above 1.2680, ahead of the key data. The UK GDP YoY is expected to grow by 0.2% in June, versus 0.1% prior. The US Core CPI fell to 4.7% from 4.8%, Initial Jobless claims …
