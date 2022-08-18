Second-tier US data can entertain traders ahead of UK Retail Sales for July. GBP/USD bears flex muscles around 1.0250, after retaking control following a brief bounce after the Fed Minutes. That said, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.0250 amid growth fears, UK Retail Sales eyed - August 17, 2022
- The Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market grew USD 2,906.48 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.43%. - August 17, 2022
- GBP/USD bulls correcting the price towards 1.2050 into the FOMC minutes - August 17, 2022