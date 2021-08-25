GBP/USD remains pressurized near 1.3720 amid higher USD

GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher but was not able to preserve the momentum. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3715, down 0.06% % for the …
