Renewed Brexit-pessimism continued weighing on the British Pound on Monday. Dismal BRC like-for-like sale data further dented the already weaker sentiment. A subdued USD demand seemed to be the only …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties - October 8, 2019
- Euro Bearish Bets Boosted, GBP Net Shorts Cut, NZD Shorts Remain Extreme – COT Report - October 8, 2019
- Elliott Wave Video with Trade Ideas on GBP/USD, SPX500, Dollar Index, and BABA [Video] - October 7, 2019