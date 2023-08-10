Cable is trading a little firmer on the day but remains within its recent trading range. Support is 1.2695/1.2700. Resistance is 1.2785/1.2795, with the 40-Day Moving Average just above at 1.2815. See …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Resistance is 1.2785/1.2795, with the 40-DMA just above at 1.2815 – Scotiabank - August 10, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rebounds as central bank could announce pause sooner - August 10, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could break out of range on US CPI - August 10, 2023