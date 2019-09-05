GBP/USD buyers catch a breath after fueling the quote on receding odds of the no-deal Brexit. The US Dollar (USD) recovery amid trade positive news becomes an additional reason for the Cable’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD retraces ahead of Brexit debate in the House of Lords - September 5, 2019
- Australians lost $150mn to Big Four while sending USD and GBP in 2017-2018 - September 4, 2019
- GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after UK PM Johnson loses the bid to general election - September 4, 2019