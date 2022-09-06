GBP/USD is moving towards yearly lows as traders remain worried about the health of the UK economy. Today, the UK released Gfk Consumer Confidence report, which indicated that Consumer Confidence …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Retreats As UK Consumer Confidence Falls To New Lows - September 6, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.1600 to attract buyers - September 6, 2022
- GBP/USD pares intraday gains to multi-day peak, faces rejection near 1.1600 mark - September 6, 2022