GBP/USD starts the fresh trading week on a lower note in the Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed - September 5, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes out resistance near 1.3880-85 - September 5, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.3780, near term - September 5, 2021