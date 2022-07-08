Receding fears of recession, mixed US data and UK PM Johnson’s resignation previously recalled buyers. GBP/USD reverses early Asian session gains while taking offers to renew intraday low near 1.2020 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2000 on sluggish sentiment, US NFP, Downing Street eyed - July 8, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays on the front foot inside a bullish chart pattern - July 8, 2022
- GBP/USD establishes above 1.2000 despite UK political instability, US NFP in focus - July 7, 2022