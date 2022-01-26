GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from three-week low, indecisive during Asia. France reissues legal threat to UK over fishing issues, EU’s Sefcovic ‘frustrated’ over Brexit deadlock. The UK eases …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Door remains open to further downside – UOB - January 26, 2022
- GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3500 as Brexit, UK politics join pre-Fed caution - January 26, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead - January 25, 2022