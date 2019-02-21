EU says there was no breakthrough in Brexit talks in Brussels. US 10-year T-bond yield gains more than 1% to support the USD. Despite uninspiring data releases from the U.S. DXY posts modest gains. Th…
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD returns to mid-1.30s as greenback gains traction in the last hour - February 21, 2019
- GBP To Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Rises As Canadian Markets Await US-China Trade Developments - February 21, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British pound rallies again - February 21, 2019