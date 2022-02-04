GBP/USD reverses post-BoE gains to two-week high, offered around 1.3570 ahead of NFP

GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday and snapped five days of the winning streak. A more hawkish BoE decision should act as a tailwind for sterling and limit the downside. Investors also seemed …
