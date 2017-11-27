GBP/USD has broken 1.3230 resistance indicate an extension of bullish momentum. Support is given at 1.3027 (06/10/2017 low). Expected to show continued increase above former resistance at 1.3338 (13/10/2017 high). The long-term technical pattern is reversing.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Riding Uptrend Channel - November 27, 2017
- Trade Idea: GBP/USD – Buy at 1.3260 - November 27, 2017
- Pound versus the Dollar To be Affected by Uncertainty in US Tax Reform? - November 27, 2017