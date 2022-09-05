GBP/USD: Rising bets for a drop below 1.1415 – UOB

Further decline appears likely but the next major support at 1.1415 is likely out of reach for today. On the upside, a breach of 1.1535 (minor resistance is at 1.1505) would indicate that the weakness …
