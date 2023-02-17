In the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD could extend the decline to the 1.1900 region in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 2 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD risks a probable drop to 1.1900 – UOB - February 17, 2023
- GBP/USD bears take a breather around multi-day low near 1.1950 on upbeat UK Retail Sales - February 17, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to Find Support Against the Japanese Yen - February 17, 2023