The British Pound remains bid coming into the first full week of December, and GBP/USD may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior over the coming days as the U.K. and European Union (EU) inch towards a Brexit agreement. Market participants are likely to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD RSI Flirts With Overbought Territory- Opening Range In Focus - December 4, 2017
- Trade Idea Wrap-up: GBP/USD – Hold short entered at 1.3500 - December 4, 2017
- GBP/USD: Bullish, Biased To The Upside On Trend Resumption - December 4, 2017