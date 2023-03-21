GBP/USD is on a corrective move lower while testing 1.2250 in the early European morning. A pause in the US Dollar decline is weighing on the pair, despite a better market mood. Investors stay …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Scope for more gains towards the 1.25 area on a break above 1.23 – Scotiabank - March 21, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls take a breather, awaiting Fed/BOE and UK CPI data - March 21, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to benefit from risk flows - March 21, 2023