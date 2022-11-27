GBP/USD is looking for a cushion around 1.2060 after a marginal selling pressure. Accelerating interest rates and weak economic projections have led to a decline in consensus for US ADP employment.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD seeks support around 1.2060 amid quiet market mood, US ADP payrolls eyed - November 27, 2022
- British Pound-to-US Dollar Exchange Rate 30 Day Historical Chart - November 27, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200DMA still remains in sight on Black Friday - November 26, 2022