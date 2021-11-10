GBP/USD seems vulnerable below mid-1.3500s amid Brexit tensions, awaits US CPI

GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand. Rebounding US bond yields, a softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven USD. Brexit jitters, dovish BoE weighed on the GBP and …
