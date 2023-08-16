After rising to a fresh six-day high near 1.2770 following the UK inflation data earlier in the day, GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.2750. The cautious market stance helps the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD seen falling to 1.26 or below by Q1-2024 – Wells Fargo - August 16, 2023
- GBP/USD could propel back to the 1.30 area – Scotiabank - August 16, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looks to extend rebound after UK inflation data - August 16, 2023