GBP/USD shrugged off the British MP’s victory in a vote to avoid the no-deal Brexit. Motion to trigger a snap election will be tabled by the UK PM. Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs victory at the UK’s parliament - September 3, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British pound tests major level - September 3, 2019
- Canadian Dollar Breaks Out, GBP/USD Volatility Surges – US Market Open - September 3, 2019