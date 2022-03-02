GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3300 ahead of US ADP Employment data, Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony

GBP/USD remains on the back foot around weekly low, fades early Asian session rebound. UK PM Johnson backs Russian exclusion from SWIFT, US President Biden bans flights from Moscow in US airspace. BOE …
