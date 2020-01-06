GBP/USD stops two-day losing streak amid the broad USD pullback. Risk reshuffle, catalysts doubting the US monetary policy, debt problem seem to have played their role. Markit PMIs from the UK and the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD sellers catch a breath ahead of UK Services PMI - January 6, 2020
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA - January 5, 2020
- VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UGBP) Stock Price Down 2% - January 5, 2020