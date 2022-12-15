GBP/USD was capped at 1.2450 yesterday. The pair could dip to the mid-1.22s in the next 1 -2 days, in the view of economists at Scotiabank. “Intraday price signals are tilting bearish, with the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD set to drop towards 1.2250 – Scotiabank - December 15, 2022
- GBP/USD hangs near daily low, flirts with 1.2300 after BoE raises interest rate by 50 bps - December 15, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hangs near daily low - December 15, 2022