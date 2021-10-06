GBP/USD set to grind lower towards the 200-week ma at 1.3161 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD is struggling around 1.36. Near-term strength is still seen as corrective only with the cable expected to edge lower towards the 200-week moving average at 1.3161, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC …
