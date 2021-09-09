GBP/USD should test the upper bounds of its recent 1.36-1.40 range, in the view of economists at Westpac. “The return of Parliament this week has seen a swift move to increase taxes to start paying …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD set to tackle the upper bounds of its recent 1.36-1.40 range – Westpac - September 9, 2021
- GBP/USD climbs to fresh session tops, 1.3800 mark back in sight - September 9, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Gain Some Ground Against British Pound - September 9, 2021