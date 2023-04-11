GBP/USD has shifted its auction confidently above 1.2400 amid a cheerful market mood. Investors have digested hawkish Federal Reserve bets despite expectations of a rebound in US core inflation. Bank …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD shifts business above 1.2400 as anxiety among investors ahead of US Inflation recedes - April 11, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Upside seems limited ahead of US CPI and FOMC minutes on Wednesday - April 11, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 1.2405 immediate hurdle - April 10, 2023