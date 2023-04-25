GBP/USD reverses its earlier course after hitting a weekly high of 1.2507 and drops towards the 1.2400 figure amidst a risk-off impulse that triggered flows towards safe-haven assets. Therefore, the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD sinks from weekly high as risk aversion takes hold - April 25, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumping between support and resistance levels - April 25, 2023
- GBP/USD eyes April’s bar, 2021 trendline in focus too [Video] - April 25, 2023