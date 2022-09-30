The GBP/USD pair has slipped below the immediate support of 1.1150 despite upbeat UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The UK National Statistics has reported the economic activities in the UK …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: A visit to 1.1300 appears unlikely for now – UOB - September 30, 2022
- GBP/USD skids below 1.1150 despite upbeat UK GDP data - September 30, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases sellers above 1.1055 support, US PCE Inflation, UK GDP eyed - September 30, 2022