The US Dollar endured a turbulent trading session on Thursday as volatility accelerated on the back of renewed risk aversion, which caused major FX pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY to whipsaw.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data - September 10, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit chaos smashed the Pound - September 10, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sell opportunity? Brexit emergency may turn into collapse of talks - September 10, 2020