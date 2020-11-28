GBP/USD slides back from monthly highs close to 1.3400, eyes test of 1.3300 support area

GBP/USD has been on the back foot in recent trade, having failed a third attempt to break above the 1.3400 level. Expectations that a deal will eventually be struck on trade between the EU and UK is …
