GBP/USD extends early-day losses on the disappointing UK Retail Sales figures during Friday’s initial London trading. In doing so, the cable pair refreshes intraday low around 1.1180 while slipping …
- GBP/USD still looks range bound near term – UOB - October 21, 2022
- GBP/USD slides below 1.1200 on downbeat UK Retail Sales, Fedspeak, British political turmoil in focus - October 21, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Bounces Back Into Consolidation - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post