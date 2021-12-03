GBP/USD slides for the fourth day in the week meanders around 1.3230s

The British pound falls for the fourth time in the week,, looks for a weekly close below 1.3300. A dampened market sentiment hurts the prospects of the GBP as investors seek to safe-haven assets.
