GBP/USD dropped to a fresh multi-week low on Friday amid the prevalent USD bullish sentiment. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields continued lending some support to the buck. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD slides to over three-week low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.3000s - April 8, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is likely to slip to near 1.3050 - April 7, 2022
- GBP/USD sees a downside to monthly lows at 1.3050 as the Fed looks to return to neutral rates quickly - April 7, 2022