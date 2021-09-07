GBP/USD slides to session lows, around 1.3820 area amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD met with some fresh supply at higher levels amid renewed USD buying interest. Rallying US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted pressure on the major. Investors now eye a …
