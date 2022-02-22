GBP/USD slipped below 1.3590 as risk-off impulse underpins USD

GBP/USD slipped below 1.3590 on mounting tensions over the Russia-Ukraine tussle. The risk-off impulse is improving the safe-haven appeal. Britain is set to impose sanctions on Russia for breaching …
