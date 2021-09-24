GBP/USD: Slowing growth and higher inflation is a negative mix for the pound – MUFG

The GBP/USD pair could accelerate to the downside if the 1.3600 support area is broken, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. Their target from current levels is seen at 1.3200, with a stop-loss at …
