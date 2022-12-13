GBP/USD prints mild losses as it pushes back buyers after four-day ruling. Fears of UK’s recession joins hawkish Fed bets to underpin bearish bias. UK jobs report, inflation data may entertain traders …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD snaps four-day uptrend ahead of UK employment, US inflation data - December 13, 2022
- GBP/USD aims to recapture 1.2300 amid upbeat market mood, US/UK Inflation in focus - December 12, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to cross 1.2300 ahead of Fed/BOE policy - December 12, 2022