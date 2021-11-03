GBP/USD refreshes intraday top, extends bounce off three-week low. UK PM Johnson downplays Brexit-led fishing raw with France ahead of Thursday’s talks in Paris. Markets rethink over BOE rate hike …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- COP26: ADB announces 665 million USD programme to aid green recovery in ASEAN - November 3, 2021
- GBP/USD snaps three-day fall above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed - November 3, 2021
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Daily technical setup turns in favor of the bulls - November 2, 2021