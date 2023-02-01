GBP/USD has scaled firmly to near 1.2400 as Fed has announced a 25 bps interest rate hike. The USD Index has shifted below 101.00 for the first time in nine months amid a risk-on mood. To tame …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD soars to near 1.2400 as Fed stretches interest rates in line with estimates - February 1, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls are moving in around Fed Powell - February 1, 2023
- GBP/USD bulls are moving in around Fed Powell who is stirring up a US Dollar storm - February 1, 2023