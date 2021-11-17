GBP/USD spikes to one-week highs and retreats, steadies near mid-1.3400s post-UK CPI

GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and jumped to one-week tops. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI reassured BoE rate hike and provided a goodish lift. Hawkish Fed expectations should underpin …
