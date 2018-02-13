GBP/USD spiking on volatility fed by risk aversion, ahead of UK CPI figures

GBP/USD gathering bids ahead of London marets. Volatility still high with UK CPI data in the barrel. GBP/USD is climbing, touching 1.3869 before retreating back to 1.3860 ahead of the London market open. The Sterling has suffered at the hands of market …
