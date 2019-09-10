GBP/USD stays below 1.2350 ahead of UK jobs data, with Parliament prorogued

GBP/USD struggles to extend the latest recovery ahead of the UK employment data. British PM prorogued the Parliament after failing to gain support for an early election. UK lawmakers will return to …
