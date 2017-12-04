Cable on the defensive on USD buying. US Senate passed tax bill, supporting USD. Construction PMI next on tap in the UK docket. GBP/USD is trading on a soft fashion at the beginning of the week, hovering over the 1.3450/40 band amidst a broad-based buying …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD stays close to session lows near 1.3450 - December 4, 2017
- GBP/USD – Open positions in Puts jumps by 908 contracts - December 4, 2017
- GBP/USD: Bulls nervous ahead of the Dec 4 Brexit deadline, UK PMI - December 3, 2017